Victim in deadly North County shooting identified

The victim in a deadly shooting Wednesday morning near Creston has been identified.

Jack Dean Everhart, 42, of Creston, was killed in an incident reported around 7:30 a.m. on Goldie Lane.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered Everhart with a gunshot wound,” the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Medical aid was administered, but a short time later the victim died from his injuries.”

Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr., 42, of Creston, was arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Gomez fled the scene but was caught hours later in Paso Robles, after he allegedly attempted another murder by stabbing a woman multiple times in Paso Robles, according to a news release issued by city police.

The victim in the stabbing has not yet been identified.

Paso Robles police said in a news release that shortly before 1 p.m. they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alamo Creek, where the women was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds.

Cruz Christopher Gomez, 42, of Creston is suspected in a shooting death of a Creston man, Jack Everhart, on April 6, 2022.

Cruz was located on St. Anne Drive in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon and arrested by the Paso Robles Police Department.

Cruz remains in County Jail custody in lieu of a murder charge, according to the county’s “Who’s in Custody?” website. No bail information is listed.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.