Victim of deadly shooting at East Point MARTA station identified as 16-year-old

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death at a MARTA station Sunday.

According to Maj. Matthew Carrier with MARTA police, the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. on one of the train platforms.

Two other teens have been charged in his death. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 and voluntary manslaughter.

An 18-year-old has been charged with simple battery and involuntary manslaughter.

None of the teens involved have been identified because they are juveniles.

Police said the shooting resulted from a previous fight between the teens.