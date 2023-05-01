Victim of deadly shooting at East Point MARTA station identified as 16-year-old
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death at a MARTA station Sunday.
According to Maj. Matthew Carrier with MARTA police, the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. on one of the train platforms.
Two other teens have been charged in his death. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 and voluntary manslaughter.
An 18-year-old has been charged with simple battery and involuntary manslaughter.
None of the teens involved have been identified because they are juveniles.
Police said the shooting resulted from a previous fight between the teens.