Victim in deadly Windham, NH shooting identified

The man found dead along a road in Windham, New Hampshire with gunshot wounds to his head has been identified.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says 37-year-old Edward Johnson was found dead on June 2 at about 7:00 a.m.

Johnson was from Brooklyn, New York.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are being actively investigated,” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

Johnson’s body was found inside or near a porta-potty by construction workers.

A neighbor, Craig Carey was across the street from where Johnson’s body was discovered Thursday morning. He was waiting with his daughter for her school bus.

“That’s more disturbing to be honest because we were here and there were 5 to 10 kids there,” said Carey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

