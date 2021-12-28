Victim declines to press charges in Joplin stabbing

Dec. 28—A 38-year-old man who sustained a cut to his neck in an altercation with another man Saturday afternoon declined to press charges, according to a Joplin Police Department spokesman.

Capt. William Davis said officers were called to the vicinity of Seventh Street and Byers Avenue the afternoon of Christmas Day regarding a man bleeding from his neck.

Christopher A. Lamb, 38, who was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of his injury, told police that a vehicle almost struck him and then stopped and that the driver got out and came at him with a knife.

Lamb told police that he punched his assailant, who swung back, leaving him with the cut on his neck.