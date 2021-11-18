Victim died in crashed car near Lexington car dealer. Woman allegedly pulled trigger.

A woman and man have been charged with murder in the January killing of a man who was found in a crashed car near the Don Franklin Auto Mall on Richmond Road, Lexington police said Thursday.

In addition to murder, Mercedes Childress, 23, and Davontae Cobb, 22, face multiple other charges in John Harris’ death, but Childress is accused of pulling the trigger, according to court and jail records. She and Cobb were in the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday.

According to court records, Cobb provided Harris, 28, an address to meet in the area of Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road in the early hours of Jan. 9. Cobb stated he was in Harris’ car when the shooting occurred.

A witness told police that Childress used a handgun to shoot Harris, according to court documents. Harris had multiple wounds, police said previously.

Cobb immediately left the scene of the shooting with Childress before fleeing the city, court records say. Cobb was connected to the crime with his statements to police and ballistic evidence from other scenes. Additional details, including what set off the violence, weren’t immediately available.

Cobb and Harris allegedly knew each other, as the two were charged in 2018 in connection to a pair of shootings on Hedgewood Court. Several homes, including one riddled with bullets, were hit with gunfire.

Cobb was most recently booked into jail on Feb. 4, per jail records. Along with murder, he is facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Childress, who was was booked into the jail on March 19, faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree burglary along with the murder charges, per jail records.

Kentucky woman ran to neighbor for help. Boyfriend charged over what happened next.

Vehicle runs stop sign, hits school bus near Lexington middle school

Lexington city vehicle hits, injures pedestrian