Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh

A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week.

First responders were called to the area of Coffey Way and Sixth Avenue early Nov. 29 for an unconscious male, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a suspected overdose.

Medical tests showed the male had metal shrapnel, possibly from a BB gun, in his body. The victim died Dec. 1. The same day, police received received video evidence of an assault with a BB gun on the victim.

The suspects have been identified by police, according to the report. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s cause and manner of death will be released by the medical examiner.

