Victim dies from being beaten with table leg in Knoxville neighborhood

Aug. 31—A man assaulted in a Knoxville residence with a table leg on Aug. 17 died Friday night and Pittsburgh police said the suspect who is charged with criminal attempt at homicide may face homicide charges.

Walter Jones, 54, is accused of hitting the victim in a dispute with three men in the 200 block of Reifert Street at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 17. Jones said the men yelled at him for playing his music too loud, police said.

The victim, identified only as Pradhan, 34, of Pittsburgh, was found unconscious inside a Knoxville residence. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. Friday at an area hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said. A cause of death was not reported by the medical examiner.

The suspect told police he was afraid when faced by the men who spread out in front of him. One of the men had a machete, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police said he went inside the residence and got a table leg. The incident was caught on surveillance camera, police said.

Jones was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, criminal attempt at criminal homicide and possession of instruments of crime. Jones is lodged in the Allegheny County Jail without bond and faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 8.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .