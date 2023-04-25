Victim dies after being found injured in street of Kansas City neighborhood

A person has died after being found overnight suffering from an unspecified injury in the street of a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday to assist an ambulance crew with a 911 call in the area of East 39th Street and Spruce Avenue in the Vineyard Neighborhood Association, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The caller had reported that there was a person down in the street. Arriving officers found the victim just south of East 41st Street and Spruce. Emergency medical workers declared the victim dead at the scene, Drake said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area and were collecting evidence and speaking to any witnesses.

The killing is the 53rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 49 killings by this time last year — the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings — according to The Star’s data, which includes fatal police shootings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City. The next year was the third-deadliest, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the killing early Tuesday is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Kansas City police are working with the anti-violence program Partners for Peace in all of the city’s homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to those affected by the crimes.