Victim dies in Cabarrus County hospital after shooting in east Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have identified the victim of a homicide in east Charlotte.

Early Thursday morning, police got a call from a hospital in Cabarrus County for a patient that had shown up with a gunshot wound. Hospital staff told officers that the shooting was on Hood Road in east Charlotte.

Detectives were sent to Hood Road to investigate the scene.

Later on, law enforcement learned the victim, 26-year-old Koreon Medina, had died at the hospital from his injuries.

After the investigation, police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old, and got warrants for their arrest.

CMPD didn’t say if the teen was in custody as of Friday.

