Victim dies following shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

May 24—A man who was injured in a shooting that resulted in a SWAT standoff in Dayton last week has died, according to police.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Dayton police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 44-year-old Johnny Trigg Jr. The department confirmed Tuesday morning that no arrests have been made in the case.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning after the shooting was reported in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

Police dispatchers received a report around 6:40 a.m. that a neighbor shot a man and went inside an apartment.

When officers could not contact the suspect, they called SWAT and hostage negotiation unit crews to respond, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said last week. The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after crews learned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

"We go off the information that we have that we develop on scene from individuals who were witnesses," said Malson. "One of the reason that SWAT and HNT are called out is for the ability to try to safely resolve that situation. ... We do err on the side of caution and bring the teams out in any situation we think they'd be beneficial."

The suspect and victim knew each other and had been in an argument the past few weeks, he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Trigg's whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).