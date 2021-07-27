Victim dies four days after shooting during south Minneapolis dispute

A man has died four days after he was shot during a dispute on East Lake Street in south Minneapolis, police said.

The man in his 50s was shot early Friday morning and was taken by private vehicle to HCMC at 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release. He was believed to have been shot in the area of 12th Avenue and Lake Street, where it is believed "that the victim and another person got into a dispute which erupted into gunfire and the victim was struck."

The victim died on Tuesday, police said. His identity has not yet been released. It is the city's 54th homicide of the year.