Victim dies of injuries from August shooting on Southeast Side, suspect wanted

The victim of shooting earlier this month on Columbus' Southeast Side has died of his injuries, and city homicide detectives announced Monday they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the killing.

Columbus police said Anthony Davis, 31, died last Friday, Aug. 18, as a result of his injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 shooting.

Around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 12, officers responded to the 2400 block of Daily Road on the Southeast Side on a report of a shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital, where due to the severity of his injuries, Columbus homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect, Ismayl Hipps, 26, and a warrant was issued for his arrest for felonious assault. When Davis died of his injuries, detectives obtained a murder warrant for Hipps.

Columbus homicide detectives are anyone with information regarding this incident or Hipps' whereabouts to call the homicide unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

