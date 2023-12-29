Victim dies months after being shot; suspect charged

A victim who was shot in October died Thursday and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged 31-year-old Terry Lowery with murder.

Mecklenburg County judge says fixing bail bonds is up to legislature

Officers were called to North Sharon Amity Road near Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte on Oct. 19 and found Donyelle Hill, 20, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers arrested Lowery on Oct. 24 and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Thursday night after Hill had died at the hospital, officers found Lowery again to arrest him on the murder charge.

Lowery was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Gaston County uses new law to hold suspects without bond