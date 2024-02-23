Victim dies months after deadly shooting in west Charlotte

One of the victims of a deadly shooting in November died from their injuries on Thursday, CMPD announced.

Channel 9 first reported on the violent event when it happened on Nov. 20, 2023. At the time, no one had died, but two people were shot and hospitalized, according to MEDIC.

CMPD released on Friday that Anarion Savage, 21, died after months fighting for his life.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Mayfair Avenue in west Charlotte just after midnight on Nov. 20. Police say they found two men with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The other victim was 16 years old according to the police report. There is no update on his status yet.

Details surrounding the shooting haven’t been released yet, but CHannel 9 asked whether a suspect has been identified.

