Victim dies three days after shooting near apartments in Kansas City

A victim who was in critical condition after a shooting this week has died from their injuries, prompting a homicide investigation, Kansas City Police said.

Just before 11 a.m. Jan. 31, officers responded to the 100 block of West 99th Terrace, near Willow Creek Apartments, in Kansas City on a reported shooting. Officers found a victim who suffered from an apparent gun shot wound in the parking garage of the apartment complex.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a hospital and they were admitted under critical condition.

On Feb. 3, police were notified that the victim died from their injuries. According to police, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

As of Saturday, police said there is no one in custody and there is no information on suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area the morning of Jan. 31 and has information related to the case to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.