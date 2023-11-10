Victim of ‘domestic homicide’ in Fairview Heights is identified, husband arrested

Police are calling the death of a woman at a Super 8 hotel in Fairview Heights a “domestic homicide.”

Investigators from multiple agencies worked the scene at 45 Ludwig Drive Thursday evening and arrested a man later identified as the female victim’s husband, according to a release from the Fairview Heights Police Department.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. on Friday identified the victim as Vanessa Cherry, 34, of the 1400 block of Missouri Ave., East St. Louis. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:22 p.m. , Dye said.

Police found her with multiple gunshot wounds inside a black passenger vehicle in the hotel parking lot, according to Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson.

A suspect, Cherry’s husband, was arrested at a nearby bus stop by a Fairview Heights officer, police said. He was living at the hotel, Johnson said.

“Witnesses heard gunshots and saw multiple flashes inside the victim’s vehicle and the man had been observed leaving the scene,” Johnson said. “An officer was able to obtain a description of the male and was located a short time later waiting for a bus near the crime.”

Fairview Heights officers recovered the suspected murder weapon near the crime scene and determined that the suspect acted alone, said Johnson.

“The motive is unclear,” he said. “That remains part of the police investigation.”

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, pending charges.

“FHPD Detectives worked the investigation over night and will be applying on charges within 48 hours,” an updated police department release stated Friday. “Suspect is being held at FHPD for now. “

Officers from the O’Fallon Police Department , Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force, St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, and Illinois State Police assisted in the overnight investigation.

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family,” Fairview Heights Police said in their release.