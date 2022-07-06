Victim, driver ID'd in fatal hit and run in Altoona

Jul. 5—ALTOONA — The victim and driver involved in Sunday's fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 12 in Altoona have been identified by authorities.

The victim is Jonathan Peacock, 29, of Altoona.

The driver of the vehicle authorities say struck Peacock is Brendan Barkovich, 35, of Eau Claire.

According to the Altoona Police Department:

Barkovich was arrested for causing death by hit and run, and possession of cocaine. He was operating a white 2017 Ford Explorer at the time of the crash.

Police were called to U.S. 12, between McCann Drive and 10th Street West, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who was found dead. Investigators said Peacock had been walking on the westbound side of U.S. 12 when he was hit by Barkovich's vehicle.

Investigators early Sunday said they were seeking a Ford, possibly an Explorer with damage to the right front and passenger side. Investigators said later that day Barkovich was in custody and that police were in possession of the vehicle they believed was involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090.