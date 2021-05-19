Victim of early morning fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver identified; tips on suspects sought

May 19—Allegheny County police are seeking information from the public in connection with a fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver borough early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 at 12:13 a.m. in the 500 block of Brownsville Road. First responders found a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Robert P. Johnson, 29, of Pittsburgh.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

Two other men, age 27 and 28, were suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs when first responders arrived.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identities and conditions were not released by authorities.

Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV reported that the shootings occurred during an argument between two groups of men.

County homicide detective are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .