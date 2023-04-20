Victim of Easter shooting in Worcester dies from injuries

WORCESTER — A 24-year-old local man who was shot on April 9 on Dorchester Street has died from his injuries.

Police went to the scene at about 1:20 a.m. April 9, according to authorities.

Officers located a white Infiniti parked near the intersection of Barclay and Dorchester streets with a gunshot victim in the front seat. Officers assisted the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

After an investigation, police arrested Izaiha Quintal, 20, of Kenyon Avenue.

Quintal was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading a police investigation. Charges will most likely be upgraded with the death of the victim.

It is the city’s first homicide of the year.

