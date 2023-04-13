Victim of ex-Natick police sergeant's assault has filed suit against him, town

NATICK — The woman who was assaulted three years ago by former Natick police Sgt. James Quilty while she was a dispatcher in town has filed a nearly $1.2 million civil suit against Quilty, the town and Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi, who was a Natick police lieutenant at the time of the sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed March 24 in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham. While the assaults occurred in Natick, which is in Middlesex County, the victim lives in Norfolk County.

The Daily News is not identifying the woman because she is the victim of a sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges sexual harassment; having a hostile workplace based on gender; gender discrimination; retaliation; aiding and abetting in discriminatory practices and coercion; intimidation; threats; and interference with the right to be free from discrimination.

Guilty plea: Natick police sergeant admits to three counts of indecent assault, battery

Quilty pleaded guilty in December to three counts of indecent assault and battery. He resigned from the department days later, just as the Select Board was scheduled to have a hearing to terminate him.

Former Natick police Sgt. James Quilty, left, is among those named in a nearly $1.2 million civil suit against the town.

The assaults occurred on April 12, 2020, which was Easter Sunday. According to Middlesex Superior Court records, Quilty, the victim and several other officers had gathered in a parking lot on West Central Street a little after 8 a.m. to have some drinks after working the overnight shift.

During the get-together, Quilty groped and kissed the woman, despite her telling him no, according to court documents. The report also said that when she then tried to leave, Quilty went to stop her, pulled up his shirt and forced her hand onto him over his pants.

Victim feared losing her job

According to the lawsuit, the woman did not report the incident initially because she was afraid she would lose her job.

But for three months afterward, Quilty repeatedly texted her, seeking a relationship, according to the lawsuit. At one point, Quilty allegedly told the victim he had a "temper," and at another, when she was alone in the dispatch room, he allegedly showed her a photo of his new handgun and ammunition.

Story continues

Special meeting: Select Board will convene to discuss future of Natick police Sgt. James Quilty

The lawsuit alleges that when Rossi, who was head of internal investigations, first spoke to the victim, the victim felt the lieutenant was intimidating her into not making a formal complaint against Quilty.

Police began a formal investigation in July 2020, and the victim took an unpaid leave of absence. She has not returned.

Seeking nearly $1.2 million in lawsuit

The victim is seeking a judgment of $1.179 million. That includes $85,000 in lost wages, another $64,000 in future lost wages and $30,000 in future medical expenses.

The remaining amount — $1 million — is for emotional distress, punitive damages and attorney fees and costs.

Natick Town Manager Jamie Errickson declined to comment, citing the case's status as an ongoing legal matter. Rossi also declined to comment.

Quilty and lawyers for the victim could not be reached for comment.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Victim in Natick police sex assault files $1.2 million lawsuit