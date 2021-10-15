Victim expresses relief as Leipsic man headed to prison

Oct. 15—OTTAWA — A woman who suffered repeated physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her former domestic drug partner expressed comfort Thursday in the knowledge her attacker is headed to prison.

Following an emotional statement by Joni Elwood, Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh handed down a six-year prison sentence to her attacker, Jason Chamberlain, 48, of Leipsic.

"Today I take my life back," Elwood said prior to the imposition of sentence. Addressing her attacker directly, the woman said, "Finally me and my daughter are free of you. We're sick and tired of looking over our shoulders but today it all stops. We're no longer going to live in fear of you and your family."

The woman told Schierloh that Chamberlain had played a "manipulation game" by pouring cooking oil on furniture in the family home, putting a rope around his own neck, throwing bricks at Elwood and her daughter and other abusive actions.

Defense Attorney John Hopkins told the court that "mental health issues coupled with alcohol leads us to hear the statements we just heard."

Chamberlain declined to offer a statement prior to sentencing.

He was indicted in October 2020 on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault and a third-degree count of domestic violence.

In December a psychiatric and psychological evaluation was ordered to determine if Chamberlain was competent to stand trial and the following month Psychologist Thomas Sherman opined the defendant was "a mentally ill person subject." He was referred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for treatment and further evaluation.

Less than six months later doctors at the Toledo hospital said Chamberlain's competency had been restored. On Sept. 9 he accepted a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge. In exchange for that plea, prosecutors dismissed the domestic violence charge.

In crafting a sentence, Schierloh cited Chamberlain's lengthy criminal history that included nine separate incidents of assault and/or domestic violence since 1993. In addition to those crimes, the judge said Chamberlain's criminal record also included numerous probation and traffic violations and a charge of vandalism.

"You're making this pretty easy for me, based on your history," the judge told Chamberlain.

On top of the six-year prison sentence, restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,254 was ordered.