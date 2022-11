The Independent

A Texas woman has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped 51 years ago by a babysitter when she was just 21 months old. Melissa Highsmith disappeared from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 and her case was one of the oldest missing person cases in the United States. “I’m just elated, I can’t describe my feelings, I’m so happy to see my daughter that I didn’t think I would ever see again,” Alta Apantenco, Melissa’s mother, told WFAA.