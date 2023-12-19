Victim, family confront former Morris County coach during sentencing for sexual contact

A former Morris County baseball coach and substitute teacher will spend six months in jail and have to register as a sex offender after he admitted to criminal sexual contact with a teenager.

Joseph Derose Jr., 27, was sentenced on Friday before Morris County Judge Ralph Amirata.

Derose pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to one count of third-degree possession of child pornography and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. Derose served as a substitute teacher at Catherine A. Dwyer Elementary School in Rockaway Township.

Derose will be kept at the Morris County Correctional Facility for the next six months. He will be under three years probation, will have to register under Megan's Law and is not to have contact with the victim. The former substitute teacher will have to surrender his teaching license and firearms ID card.

While the victim and his family gave statements during the detention hearing, Derose also spoke on his own behalf. During his statement, he apologized to the victim and his family, saying he has spent every day since the case began working on himself and trying to "understand and accept the consequences" and his poor choices.

He said he attends daily therapy sessions which have helped him and said he is "deeply apologetic" for any pain caused by the relationship with the victim.

"I never wanted to impact you in any negative way," Derose told the victim and his family. "For the entire length of our relationship, I considered you all family and always wanted to help in any way I could."

Derose apologized to the victim directly, saying he did not know he was breaking the law nor was he aware of their dynamic as coach and player could make the relationship illegal.

"It is clear to me now after the fact that the timing of our relationship was wrong and illegal," said Derose.

Derose's crimes with the victim spanned May 2021 through January 2022, while the victim was 16. In his statement, Derose told his former player that his feelings for him were "genuine."

Amirata was not overly impressed with Derose's claims that he didn't know his relationship with the victim was illegal. When handing down the sentencing, Amirata said he found it "difficult and not convincing" that Derose didn't know any better, especially as a coach and teacher. He said whatever training he had would have told him it was inappropriate to have a relationship with players.

The victim's parents said their son changed and they knew something was wrong and that someone was getting into his head. The victim's father said they saw behavior from their son they had never seen before and that Derose began to isolate him from his family and friends.

"We had a feeling you were sexually abusing our son. You're not a coach or a mentor," the victim's father said. "You belong in a landfill with the rest of the garbage."

The victim's parents said he went from wanting to go to a Big 10 school to wanting to go to community college with promises of college being paid for by Derose.

"There are no words to express how angry, how hurt we feel," said the victim's mother, emotion evident in her voice.

"For almost two years we all lived through fear because I knew something was wrong but I didn't know exactly how to stop it," she said.

She said they were "appalled" when Derose gave their son a very expensive gift, saying Derose told him it was normal.

"No, coaches don't do that. Coaches coach, they guide, they teach," the victim's mother said. "They don't give gifts."

The victim spoke on his own behalf, saying Derose took advantage of his youth and naivety, isolating him from friends and family. He said he became miserable and angry, believing the things Derose said about his parents. The victim described how Derose would call his parent's providers and the only reason he was taken on vacation or given luxuries was to make up for their poor parenting.

"Whenever I voiced my concerns to him, I was reassured that he cared for me more than anyone else in my life, more than my mom, more than my dad, more than my sister and brother. More than anyone," the victim said.

The victim asked Amirata to keep Derose away from other youths for as long as he could.

"You are certainly witness of the damage that the relationship caused," Amirata said. "You heard the words of the victim's family. They have a lot of healing to do. Their road's not over. The relationship may be over the but healing process is not over."

