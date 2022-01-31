Victim’s family restrained shooter while 29-year-old lay dying, North Carolina cops say

A 42-year-old man is facing murder charges after police in North Carolina said he shot and killed a 29-year-old during a late night argument in the victim’s home.

Jose Angel Castro Marin was charged with murder and booked at the Forsyth County Jail without bond, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release. Marin is accused of killing Luis Enrique Javier at his Winston-Salem home just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Police said Marin showed up at Javier’s house on Bacon Street in northwest Winston-Salem after the two argued over a “female acquaintance.”

Marin reportedly shot Javier, and police said a family member restrained Marin until officers arrived.

Winston-Salem police officers were dispatched to the home at 3:11 a.m., where they found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

“Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Mr. Javier dead at the scene,” police said.

The date of Marin’s next court appearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (En Espanol 336-728-3904). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using a Crime Stoppers Tip Form.

