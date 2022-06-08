Victim’s family seeks justice four years after alleged drunk driving crash

The mother of a woman killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in Shirley nearly four years ago is desperate for the suspect’s trial to begin to get closure for her family.

Vicki Tetreault plans to scatter her daughter Rebecca Wilson’s ashes, only after the woman accused of drunkenly striking her vehicle is imprisoned.

“It breaks my heart that someone that was so good, her life was just snatched away so young,” Tetreault said of her only child outside her Maynard home Tuesday. “She was my best friend, and I miss her phone calls every week.”

Wilson, a 36-year-old mom of two, was driving back from dinner with a friend on June 28, 2018, when witnesses say another woman who had been driving erratically crossed over the double-yellow lines near the intersection of Great and Longley roads and crashed into Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson was killed, and her friend was seriously injured.

Victoria Marble, now 43, of Ashby, was arrested and arraigned the following day in Ayer District Court.

Marble, who is free on bail, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury in Middlesex Superior Court.

Court documents state that Marble admitted to drinking three glasses of wine at a nearby restaurant but that her story was not consistent with her direction of travel.

“I could detect a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. Her eyes were red, bloodshot and glassy,” police wrote of Marble in their report. “She was standing outside of her vehicle and was leaning on it for support. She was wearing only one flip flop and could not locate her other one.”

“This wasn’t just an accident to me,” Tetreault said. “This was, she made up her mind to get in that car, and she killed my daughter.”

For nearly four years, Tetreault says she has been waiting for justice.

Middlesex Superior Court tells Boston 25 News there have been 12 continuances since she was arraigned there – six requested by the defense, three due to COVID and another three jointly agreed upon.

Story continues

A spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News the majority of the continuances had been granted over their objections.

A trial date has been rescheduled for December, with a status hearing set for August.

Tetreault said each delay is painful.

“It’s just putting me and my grandkids back to the day it happened,” Tetreault said. “It’s hurting us.”

Meanwhile, a website and social media blog, entitled “The Power of One: One woman’s journey to honor the life of the woman she killed,” appears to have been created by Marble, taking responsibility for the crime.

“I shouldn’t have been driving. Those are the factors that led to death, lifelong injuries and felony charges,” the website says. “I desire to educate young people, mothers, and others grappling with similar mistakes as mine about the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted driving, and the possible risks of making bad decisions.”

But Tetreault believes true accountability would be pleading guilty in court.

“She took a life, and she should just own up to it,” Tetreault said. “She did what she did. Own up to it, and do your time.”

Boston 25 News attempted to reach Marble by phone, by email and at home but could not make contact with her. An attorney representing Marble declined to comment on the case.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW