Victim’s family seeks justice from Kansas City firefighter charged in road rage attack

As the trial date approaches for a Kansas City firefighter accused of beating a woman during a road rage incident, family members of the victim and neighbors of the firefighter called for him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Pleaze Robinson, 54, is facing two felony assault charges in an Aug. 2019 incident after he allegedly bodyslammed a then 49-year-old woman and punched her in the head dozens of times. Both of the felony charges are Class E felonies, the lowest lowest felony level possible. Robinson also faces a misdemeanor charge of careless and imprudent driving.

“We just want justice, we want to go to trial by jury, not no judge trial, we want a jury trial and let them decide this man’s fate,” said Douglas Fleming, the victim’s husband, who was among the 10 people who gathered near Robinson’s house Friday. “He don’t deserve to be on the fire department man. This man is supposed to put fires out, not start them.”

A jury trial has been set for Sept. 13 in the Jackson County courthouse. There is a chance for Robinson to plead guilty, should he choose, before the trial at a hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.

At one point, prosecutors discussed a potential plea offer for Robinson, which included him only having to serve 20 days in the Jackson County detention center, said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.. Robinson would then get 1 year probation. But the plea offer was never made.

“Everyone agreed that that was not satisfactory,” he said.

There hasn’t been another plea offer made, Mansur said.

Alleged assault

According to charging documents, the August 2019 road rage incident occurred after the victim had an argument with Robinson’s daughter. Robinson’s daughter allegedly almost struck the victim’s vehicle. When they stopped at an intersection, the two confronted each other.

During the confrontation, Robinson allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and threw her to the ground, according to charging documents. He then sat on the victim’s back and punched her in the head at least thirty times, prosecutors said.

Attempts to reach Robinson’s lawyer, John O’Connor for comment Friday were not successful.

City officials said Robinson has been a fire department employee since September 2001. He’s still currently employed by the fire department. The Kansas City Fire Department said in a statement that it does not discuss personnel matters.