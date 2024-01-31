Victim of fatal crash remembered on what would have been his 20th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family and friends of Jesus Manuel Ceniceros gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Blackie Chesher Park in El Paso’s Lower Valley to release balloons and remember him on what would have been his 20th birthday.

Ceniceros was killed over the weekend in an alleged drunk-driving crash. Nathan Rudy Rodriguez, 18, is facing a charge of intoxicated manslaughter stemming from the crash.

Close friends of Ceniceros told KTSM that he was a shining soul and was always smiling.

“He was my brother. Maybe not my blood, but he made an impact. The smile he would bring to us. He would brighten up the room,” said Cassandra, a friend of Jesus.

“We miss him, even though he’s gone. He left a lot of people here,” said Emmanuel Saenz, another friend.

Tuesday evening dozens of people gathered to release balloons, listen to music and light candles for Ceniceros.

“I know you’re doing good up there, man. And we all miss you. You’ve left a big gap in our lives. Keep dancing up there, man. I know you’re dancing and we’ll keep your spirit alive down here forever. And we’ll be reunited soon, bro. We’ll see. I’ll see you up there,” said Demetri Marquez, another friend.

Loved ones even shared some of their favorite memories that come to mind.

“When we were kids, he would always run around in his diaper,” said Isabel Ceniceros, his sister.

“We had gone to Wet and Wild and he challenged me to the shotgun with him and he’s like, ‘I bet you can’t beat me. I bet you can’t beat me.’ I said let’s do it. And so we went ahead and did it. And I was able to beat him,” Demetri Marquez said.

“He had a basketball shot. He called it the Rainbow Shot. He threw the ball as high as he could, and somehow it always went in,” said Jesse Ramos, a friend.

Friends even told KTSM if they could talk to Ceniceros one last time they would tell him they loved him.

“I love you, brother, and call me if you ever need anything,” said Dominic Calderon.

