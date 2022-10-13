Victim in fatal Freehold beating found motionless on the asphalt, footage shows

FREEHOLD - The victim of a beating in Freehold was found motionless in the middle of his apartment complex parking lot when police arrived, a police officer testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Jamil Hubbard.

Freehold Township patrolman George Baumann responded to an "assault investigation" on Harding Road on the morning of May 1, 2018, where he found Jerry Wolkowitz laying shirtless on his back in the middle of the road, Baumann told the jury. A vehicle − later determined to be the Hubbard's − was sitting next to him, still running, with the windows open and music blaring.

(center) Jamil Hubbard, charged with the murder of Asbury Park Press freelance photographer Jerry Wolkowitz, sits with his attorneys Katherine M. Caola and Allison Friedman during opening statements of trial before Judge Lourdes Lucas at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold, NJ Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Baumann saw that Wolkowitz had sustained severe injuries, he said, and he began checking his pulse and his breathing. He said the victim was responsive to his questions.

"What happened?" Baumann asked, according to video footage captured on his patrol car. "Do you know who did this? Can you hear me?"

Though Wolkowitz was responsive, Baumann could only understand parts of his answers, he told the jury. His speech was garbled due to his injuries.

Earlier in the trial, Dr. Abimbola Pratt − the trauma surgeon who treated Wolkowitz on the day he was attacked − testified that Wolkowitz had suffered extensive injuries, including a hypoxic brain injury, multiple broken ribs, a pancreatic injury, collapsed lungs and more.

On Oct. 18, 2018, Wolkowitz, an EMT and freelance photographer, died as a result of the blunt impact injuries to his head, torso and extremities, Melissa Guzzetta, the medical examiner who performed his autopsy, testified earlier in the trial.

On the day of the attack, EMS had been dispatched and arrived at the scene soon after, taking the victim to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Baumann said.

Hubbard is facing murder, felony murder, bias intimidation and robbery charges, among other charges, that could put him in prison for the rest of his life if he is found guilty.

Assistant Prosecutors Hoda Soliman and Keri-Leigh Schaefer plan to call three more witnesses on behalf of the state before the defense presents its case next week.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Freehold NJ fatal beating trial shows video of victim