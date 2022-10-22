Victim of fatal Friday night shooting is teen daughter of Fayetteville councilwoman

The teen daugher of a Fayetteville City Council member was shot and killed Friday evening.

The teenage daughter of Fayetteville Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin was shot and killed Friday night, Mayor Mitch Colvin confirmed Saturday.

Coryonna Young, 15, died at the scene of the shooting reported at 6:57 p.m. in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive.

"We are all heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our colleague's daughter," Colvin said via text. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilwoman Banks-McLaughlin and her family."

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Friday night that the shooting is under investigation by members of the Homicide Unit. The circumstances of the shooting were not released. Repeated attempts to reach a police spokesperson or Chief Gina Hawkins were not immediately successful Saturday afternoon.

Banks-McLaughlin is in her second term on the City Council. She was first elected to represent District 8 in November 2019. Her profile on the city website states she is married to Melvin McLaughlin, an 82nd Airborne Division disabled veteran, and is the mother of five children and one grandchild.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Teen daughter of Fayetteville councilwoman shot Friday night