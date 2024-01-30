Victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Yucca Valley was a 17-year-old boy, sheriff says

A 17-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle that apparently then fled the scene Friday night in Yucca Valley, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the boy unresponsive in the median of State Route 62 east of Avalon Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., according to a department press release. He was given medical aid and transported to Hi Desert Medical Center, where he died. The agency identified the boy as Joshua Alexander Barreras of Yucca Valley.

The department said evidence at the scene suggested a vehicle had struck the boy and that the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. It did not provide further detail about where the boy was within the road or if anything further is known about how he ended up there.

There are not consistent sidewalks on either side of SR-62 east of Avalon Avenue. No arrests have been announced.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Yucca Valley was 17, sheriff says