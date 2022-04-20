Victim of fatal Modesto shooting identified as DoorDash driver out making deliveries

The victim of a fatal shooting east of McHenry Village has been identified as a 56-year-old Modesto man who was delivering food for DoorDash when he was shot.

Andrew Satavu had just completed a delivery in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road, just southeast of the McHenry Village shopping center, when he was shot multiple times, according to Modesto police.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Satavu died at the scene.

Asked whether Satavu was robbed, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, “We are still investigating what led up the shooting.”

No suspect has been identified.

Detectives are continuing their search for the responsible party or parties and asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or via email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com. Call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.