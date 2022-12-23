Victim of fatal Monett house fire identified

Dec. 23—MONETT, Mo. — A man who died late last month in a house fire in Monett has been identified as James Creekmore, 47, according to a release from the city.

Fire crews were called Nov. 29 to the 400 block of Second Street for a structure fire. Monett police detectives, the Barry County coroner and a state fire investigator also responded after a body was found at the scene, according to the news release.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated the man's cause of death to be smoke inhalation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab used a DNA sample to identify the body and notified Monett police Wednesday.

The next of kin of Creekmore, of Monett, have been notified. City officials said the investigation into the fire and death have been closed.