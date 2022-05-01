Victim in fatal Providence hit-run was aunt of two Black leaders; driver turns himself in

PROVIDENCE — A 76-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run accident just before 5 p.m. Saturday was the aunt of two prominent Black women, one a state representative and the other the president and founder of the R.I. Black Business Association.

The driver of the car that struck her and kept going turned himself in about three hours later, police said.

Providence Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said police were called to Union Avenue at the Route 10 ramps at 4:49 p.m. for a fatal hit and run.

Witnesses said a blue GMC Sierra pickup with Massachusetts plates was going fast when it came off the Route 10 off-ramp, crossed both directions of Union Avenue on a green light and sped onto the Route 10 nort on-ramp, striking the pedestrian who was crossing that ramp

The truck kept going on Route 10 toward the Westminster Street exit, Verdi said. Two vehicles followed the pickup, and witnesses in two vehicles that had been waiting at the red light described the collision to police.

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence

The victim, Violet Barracks, 76, who lived next to the intersection, was pronounced dead at the scene. She is the aunt of state Rep. Marcia R. Ranglin-Vassell and Lisa Ranglin, CEO and founder of the R.I. Black Business Association. They and other family members are calling for restoring a pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection.

At about 8 p.m., Verdi said, the driver of the pickup, Domingo Grave-Castro, 40, of Providence, turned himself in to Providence Police. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. He will be charged in District Court, Providence, on Monday.

Lisa Ranglin

Police are continuing to investigate, Verdi said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Victim's nieces include a state representative and RIBBA founder