Victim in fatal shooting at apartment complex identified as 21-year-old Fort Worth man

A man shot to death early Wednesday at a north Fort Worth apartment complex has been identified as a 21-year-old Fort Worth resident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday.

Fort Worth police have not released any details on a motive for the shooting.

The victim was Bobby Jerome Watkins, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Watkins was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Hours after the fatal shooting, a 21-year-old resident of the apartment complex was arrested in connection with the incident, according to jail records and Tarrant County criminal court records.

Jail records identified the suspect as Khadaphius Moore, who faces a charge of murder in the case. He was booked at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

Moore remained in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Friday.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Old Decatur Road.