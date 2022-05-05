Victim of fatal shooting found on front porch of a home in a Kansas City neighborhood

Police are investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after a shooting early Thursday left one person dead, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired just before 3 a.m. in the area of East 38th and Olive streets, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home on Olive. Emergency medical crews arrived and pronounced the person dead, Drake said.

The killing is the 52nd homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, Kansas City saw its second deadliest year on record with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were slain, making it the worst year on record.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene and canvassed the area for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.