Victim of fatal shooting at Greyhound terminal on Columbus' West Side identified by police

Columbus police have identified the person fatally shot Sunday night at the new Greyhound bus terminal on the city's West Side.

Rhys R. Jones, 42, was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m. at the terminal at 845 N. Wilson Road by Columbus Fire medics, police said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene following the shooting, which was reported just before 11:15 p.m., police said.

Security officers at the station detained the suspect, 26-year-old Jibril Han Kim, until police could arrest him. He has been charged with murder in Jones' death.

Greyhound relocated its terminal from Downtown to a former gas station on North Wilson Road in June. The Central Ohio Transit Authority purchased the bus line's former terminal Downtown on Town Street in 2021. The new terminal also serves Barons Bus Lines and other bus operators.

In response to complaints from nearby residents about operations at the bus terminal, Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein filed a lawsuit to force Greyhound and Barons to address crime and code violations at the facility. The lawsuit is pending.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

jwilhelm@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify man fatally shot at new Greyhound terminal