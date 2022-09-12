Victim of fatal shooting in Manteca identified

The victim of a fatal shooting in Manteca early Sunday was Francisco Lara, a 23-year-old Manteca resident, according to the city’s Police Department.

The suspect in the crime fled the scene but quickly was captured, police reported Sunday.

The shooting was about 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Main Street.

Lara was shot once, by Edward Lamar Young Jr., 33, of Manteca resident, police reported. Young fled the scene but was located not long afterward in the 600 block of North Main.

He was positively identified by witnesses to the shooting.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation and there is no further information to release at this time, police spokesman Capt. Stephen Schluer said in an email Monday.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101 and ask for the lead investigator, Detective Morrison.