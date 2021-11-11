Victim fatally stabbed at Lakewood bar identified as Tacoma man

A man found fatally stabbed at a Lakewood bar has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Trevor Douglas Petersen, 31, died Nov. 6 near the 8000 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest, according to a news release from the medical examiner’s office. Petersen was from Tacoma. He died of stab wounds to the chest and shoulder.

The office ruled Petersen’s death a homicide. Lakewood police are still searching for three men suspected to be involved in his murder.

Officers from Lakewood Police Department responded around 1:05 a.m. Nov. 6 to Oaktree Food and Drink at 8011 Steilacoom Blvd. Southwest. When they arrived, they found Petersen in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators found that the victim was in an altercation with three men at the bar before he was stabbed. It’s not clear what the men were arguing about.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the stabbing to contact Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 253-830-5064 or through Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers’ website.