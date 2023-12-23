Victim fatally stabbed in Pacifica identified

TechCrunch

On stream, Filian took the stage at the center of a colossal arena, lit with violet spotlights and surrounded by crowds of fans holding lightsticks. Filian, a streamer with over 766,000 Twitch followers, hosted the first annual VTuber Awards last weekend. Like many VTubers — a portmanteau of "virtual YouTuber" — Filian keeps her identity secret, and instead of showing her real face, streams using a digital model.