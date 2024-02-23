Victim fatally wounded overnight at Subway restaurant on 79th Street, cops say

An unidentified male victim was fatally wounded overnight inside a Subway restaurant in the West Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of a person shot at a restaurant in the first block of West 79th Street and found a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was wounded by a gunman who was inside the restaurant and fled the scene on foot.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.