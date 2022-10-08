Victim fatally wounded Saturday morning in West Garfield Park neighborhood, police say

An unidentified male was found unresponsive after suffering about 16 gunshot wounds Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers found the victim unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue. Police said the victim suffered at least 16 gunshot wounds to the body, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.