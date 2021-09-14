Victim fights back after bag snatched on Bronx subway train, left with fractured face when robber pummels him

A crime victim fought back after his bag was snatched on a Bronx subway train — and was left with a fractured face when the robber pummeled him viciously, police said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was about to get off the subway at the Freeman St. station when the crook grabbed his white bag just past 10 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The victim followed the robber off the train, sparking a confrontation that ended with the crook punching him multiple times in the face, police said.

The victim, heavily bleeding, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition with fractured facial bones.

His attacker ran off and is still being sought.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is describes as about 30, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He has braided hair and was holding a sports jersey with No. 23 on it that he apparently took off after the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.