Victim forced to hand over keys in Dutchtown carjacking

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a carjacking in Dutchtown where the victim was driving around with an acquaintance and two individuals who eventually carjacked the victim.

On November 25, around 11 p.m., the victim reported that he was driving around with an acquaintance and two unknown suspects. While parked in the 4000 block of Giles, the suspects displayed handguns and demanded the victim hand over his keys.

The unknown females ordered the victim out of his vehicle, a blue 2011 GMC Terrain, at gunpoint and drove south on Giles. The investigation is ongoing.

