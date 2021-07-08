Victim found dead in Peru, two charged with murder

Jul. 8—PERU — Two people were charged with murder after a Lyon Mountain woman was found dead at 98 Blake Road Tuesday.

Police have identified the woman as 46-year-old Crisie L. Luebbers of Lyon Mountain. Luebbers had been reported missing.

Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, a felony.

Police said Foster and Cayea also stole the victim's car after her death. They were additionally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Details of what happened were limited as police continued to investigate.

Rick Gonyea has lived in the house directly across from 98 Blake Road for the last 23 years. He said the man who he believed rented the home across from his has kept to himself since moving in about three years ago.

He said he knew next to nothing about him, which was abnormal for his neighborhood.

"It's a tight community," he said. "If somebody needs a helping hand, somebody is going to reach out and help."

Gonyea said he woke up Tuesday morning a little after 1 a.m. to about six police cars at 98 Blake Road. Since learning more details about the alleged murder, he said it's been "horrifying" and "crazy."

"In a little neighborhood, we don't need stuff like this," he said.

Foster and Joel Cayea, 44, were both recently charged in the Town of Plattsburgh with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, on June 30, according to the State Police blotter.

They were released on their own recognizance after being arraigned. It was not known if Joel and Nicole Cayea were related.

The investigation leading to Foster and Nicole Cayea's arrest was conducted by State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Plattsburgh City Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Plattsburgh Resident Office.

Nicole Cayea and Foster were arraigned and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail, State Police said. An autopsy on the victim was performed Wednesday at the Albany Medical Center.

State Police identified Luebbers after the autopsy was completed.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

State Police reported that 98 Blake Road is in the Town of Schuyler Falls, but Clinton County Real Property records indicate that address is in the Town of Peru.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba