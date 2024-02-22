Victim found fatally wounded in vacant lot in Englewood
A male victim was discovered shot multiple times overnight inside a vacant lot in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Shortly before midnight Wednesday, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead.
As of Thursday morning, the victim had not been identified, police said.
The circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting was under investigation. No one was in custody.