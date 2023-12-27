Victim found on rural road near Fowler identified. Deputies suspect it was homicide

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a homicide after finding a dead woman on a roadway surrounded by orchards on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Cassandra Munoz of Fresno.

Deputies said Munoz was found at 5:30 a.m. near Adams and Highland avenues, just east of Fowler after reports of an injured person.

Detectives are investigating the crime as a homicide because, they said, the injuries were consistent with a homicide.

No suspects have been identified, deputies said, but detectives are working to learn more about Munoz and want to speak with people who knew her and possibly determine the last time they had seen or spoken with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.