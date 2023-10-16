A shooting victim was found in the Super Walmart parking lot in Hesperia, according to San Bernardino County sheriffs deputies.

At 4:38 a.m. Monday, Hesperia deputies responded to a report of shots heard in the 13900 block of Spruce Street. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had left.

At roughly 4:50 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check for a person bleeding at the Super Walmart at 13401 Main Street just east of Interstate 15. Deputies learned the person was shot at the Spruce Street location then drove about a mile to the Walmart.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment. The suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victim found shot, bleeding in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia