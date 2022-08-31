Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection

Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection.

Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned from investigators that the victim was found with a broken chair covering their body. The victim’s name has not been released by police.

Gehlbach was at the scene off James Jackson Parkway and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when several of the man’s loved ones arrived after learning about the murder.

Investigators say that the man’s body was found along a fence line underneath some trees that serves as a popular hangout spot during the day.

“Somebody done come over there and shot that man and he shouldn’t be dead,” said neighbor Vicki Delgado.

The family did not release the man’s name, but identified him as a 38-year-old father of five.

“All around good person, cool, laid back, didn’t cause any problems. They didn’t have to take him out like that,” Tomeika Zachary, the victim’s sister, told Gehlbach.

Police said they are still gathering information on what exactly led to the shooting.

The family is begging anyone who knows anything to come forward and find their loved one’s killer.

“Somebody, they know something out here on the streets, and streets gonna talk and they’re going to get seen about it,” Zachary said.

Police have not confirmed how long the victim was left in the parking lot, but neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m.

