Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man

Jun. 6—The man found shot to death in Windham last Thursday morning has been identified as a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident, the state Attorney General's Office said.

The man has been identified as Edward Johnson, 37, of Brooklyn, officials said.

The Attorney General's Office announced Friday afternoon that an autopsy performed Friday found that Johnson was shot multiple times in the head, and ruled the death a homicide.

Johnson's body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Shore Road and Woodvue Road, not far from Canobie Lake and the Common Man restaurant on Route 111A, visible from Interstate 93 northbound.

West Shore Road was closed for several hours Thursday as Windham police and state police investigated.