Victim found shot outside Orlando home Sunday night, police say

Orlando police said they are investigating after a person was found shot Sunday night in the Richmond Heights area.

Officers said they responded at around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of King Cole Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim outside of a home.

Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released by law enforcement authorities.

